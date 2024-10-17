McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $186,000 Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 10.16% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance

BTC stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

