PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.17% of PTC worth $36,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 162.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PTC by 53.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at PTC
In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,714,010. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PTC Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PTC stock opened at $184.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
PTC Profile
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
