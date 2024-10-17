Leisure Capital Management Sells 1,330 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 108,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% during the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $223.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $642.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.