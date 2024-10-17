3,314 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $156,093,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 730.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,341 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $83,539,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $65,389,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $65.75 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

