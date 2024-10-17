Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 7,005 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,518,588.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

YUM stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.27.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

