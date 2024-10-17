Dome Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:DME) Insider Tadao Tsubata Sells 2,447,800 Shares of Stock

Dome Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:DME – Get Free Report) insider Tadao Tsubata sold 2,447,800 shares of Dome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17), for a total transaction of A$607,054.40 ($407,419.06).
Tadao Tsubata also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Tadao Tsubata acquired 280,000 shares of Dome Gold Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,600.00 ($31,946.31).
- On Monday, August 12th, Tadao Tsubata sold 750,000 shares of Dome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13), for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($100,671.14).
Dome Gold Mines Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
Dome Gold Mines Company Profile
Dome Gold Mines Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral projects in Fiji. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as mineral sands. The company holds 100% interests in three special prospecting licenses (SPLs), including the SPL 1495 Sigatoka Iron and Industrial Sand project covering an area of approximately 2,522.69 hectares, which is located in the south coast of Viti Levu; the SPL 1451 Ono Island project includes an area of 3,028 hectares that is located in Ono Island; and the SPL 1452 Nadrau project covering an area of approximately 33,213 hectares, which is located in the main island of Viti Levu.
