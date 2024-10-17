Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $110.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

NBR opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $127.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

