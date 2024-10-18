Ballast Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $53.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.