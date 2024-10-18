Ballast Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
SPYV opened at $53.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
