Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Shares Up 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.05. 1,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Nocera Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Nocera had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a negative net margin of 14.51%.

About Nocera

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

