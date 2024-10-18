Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $96.00 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, Prom has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $1.84 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00007691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,397.12 or 1.00006559 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006356 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00067389 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.23336153 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,014,325.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

