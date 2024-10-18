Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Stock Price Up 15.5% – Here’s Why

Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Free Report) traded up 15.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 165,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 83,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Century Lithium Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.
About Century Lithium
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
Recommended Stories
