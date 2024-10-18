New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $20.98. Approximately 9,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

