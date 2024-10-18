abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.50) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.50). 113,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 103,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.57).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £880.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 574 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 558.85.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.