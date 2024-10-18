Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) COO Sells $308,355.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $308,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,860 shares in the company, valued at $9,633,010.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Amin Sabzivand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 14th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $280,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 12th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $220,650.00.
Sezzle Stock Performance
NASDAQ SEZL traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.42. The stock had a trading volume of 132,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 8.93. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $232.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEZL. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Sezzle
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sezzle
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.