Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) COO Sells $308,355.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $308,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,860 shares in the company, valued at $9,633,010.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amin Sabzivand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $280,500.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $220,650.00.

Sezzle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEZL traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.42. The stock had a trading volume of 132,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 8.93. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $232.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEZL. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

