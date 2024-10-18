Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells 15,718 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 15,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $212,035.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,083.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Weave Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Weave Communications stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,317. The company has a market capitalization of $960.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.10. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 14.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

