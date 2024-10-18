Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Sells 23,671 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYNGet Free Report) Director Dirk Kersten sold 23,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $836,769.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,698.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dirk Kersten also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Dirk Kersten sold 2,357 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $82,636.42.
  • On Monday, September 23rd, Dirk Kersten sold 40,831 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $1,442,150.92.
  • On Friday, September 20th, Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,530.95.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.05. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $203,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

