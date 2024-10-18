Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 19.1% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VOO stock opened at $535.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $517.12 and a 200-day moving average of $498.18. The company has a market cap of $484.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

