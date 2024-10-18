Vista Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after buying an additional 288,093 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 642.2% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $22.34.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

