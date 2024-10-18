Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 174 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $287.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $289.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

