Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $535.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.