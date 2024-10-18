Kava Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $400.65 million and $9.85 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00041200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,679 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

