Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $536.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,920. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $485.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $517.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.18.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.