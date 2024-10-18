Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 12,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 24,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

