Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 12,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 24,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 2.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.69.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%.
Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
