London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Trading 0.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £103.70 ($135.41) and last traded at £103.20 ($134.76). 1,260,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,744,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at £102.55 ($133.91).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £102.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,628.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7,634.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,695.65%.

Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 21,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £128.09 ($167.26), for a total value of £2,706,029.34 ($3,533,597.99). 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

