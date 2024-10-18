Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 14,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 21,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

