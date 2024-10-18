QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 22,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 35,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.1475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -95.86%.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

