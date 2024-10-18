Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chevron by 55.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after buying an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,482,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after buying an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 38.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,445,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after buying an additional 681,394 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $151.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $276.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 64.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.