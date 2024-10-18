Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Trading Up 10.2% – Time to Buy?

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.81. 3,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 18,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

