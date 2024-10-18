Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.26. 118,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 194,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.52.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chemomab Therapeutics
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.