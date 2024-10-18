Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.26. 118,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 194,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

