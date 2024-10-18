PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Trading Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.09 and last traded at $38.09. Approximately 3,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.

