Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Chinh Chu Sells 17,122 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 17,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $68,659.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,846,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,485,724.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GETY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 275,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Getty Images by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GETY shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

