CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.
CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.83 million for the quarter.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CTT – Correios De Portugal
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.