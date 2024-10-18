Mothercare (LON:MTC) Trading 40.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 40.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). Approximately 4,343,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,726% from the average daily volume of 113,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.56 ($0.05).

Mothercare Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.57. The stock has a market cap of £28.19 million, a PE ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mothercare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.