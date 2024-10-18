Nexo (NEXO) Price Reaches $1.01

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001476 BTC on exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $3.68 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00250415 BTC.
About Nexo
Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.com. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
