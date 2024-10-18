Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Shares Down 8% – Here’s Why

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 21,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 9,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Integrated BioPharma Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

