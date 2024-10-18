Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.18) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.18). Approximately 320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532.50 ($6.95).

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 563.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 568.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of £220.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,282.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Andrews Sykes Group alerts:

Andrews Sykes Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Andrews Sykes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,341.46%.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andrews Sykes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrews Sykes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.