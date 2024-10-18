Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Sells 2,283 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $49,061.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 2,256,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,206. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEO. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 860,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.