TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Trading Down 8.1% – Time to Sell?

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.68. 1,056,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,324,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

