Focus Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:FIACU) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.53. 957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

