Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.34. 1,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.04.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of small-cap, US-listed SPACs the advisor expects to experience a spike in price in the future. SPAX was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Robinson.

