MetFi (METFI) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

MetFi (METFI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetFi has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. MetFi has a market capitalization of $76.74 million and $235,367.96 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00250121 BTC.

About MetFi

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,778,439 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.41877309 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $149,749.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

