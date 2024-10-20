Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $333.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $334.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

