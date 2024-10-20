15,181 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.36 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

