8,063 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Bought by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,323,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,351,000 after purchasing an additional 359,838 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,771,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,783 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,360. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

