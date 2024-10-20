The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $162,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $18,476,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 60.3% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.44. 15,087,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,165,565. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $53.86 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $303.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,364. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

