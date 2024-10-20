Columbus Macro LLC Sells 868 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 259,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,690,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 259,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,209,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $790,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,696. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.35. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $134.92.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.