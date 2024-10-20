iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.53. 7,999,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.