Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,719 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,418,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

