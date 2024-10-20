Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.57. The company had a trading volume of 737,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,984. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

