Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 198,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $51.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

